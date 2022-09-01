After weeks of speculation, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finally set to join Chelsea on deadline day in the summer transfer window. Barcelona on the other hand, have signed Marcus Alonso from the Blues. This was confirmed by notable football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aubameyang-Alonso Swap Clubs:

🚨🚨 Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona. #DeadlineDay More: Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option. Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year deal. pic.twitter.com/nILbmEk8G8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

