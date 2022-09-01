After weeks of speculation, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finally set to join Chelsea on deadline day in the summer transfer window. Barcelona on the other hand, have signed Marcus Alonso from the Blues. This was confirmed by notable football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aubameyang-Alonso Swap Clubs: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)