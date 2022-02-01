England star Dele Alli completed a move to Everton on January Transfer Deadline Day 2022. The midfielder signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of around £10 million on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Alli is likely to make his Toffees debut against Newcastle United next Tuesday.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)