Bottom-placed Delhi FC will take on ninth-positioned Dempo SC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 2. The Delhi FC vs Dempo SC I-League football match will be played at Mahilpur Football Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Delhi FC vs Dempo SC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Delhi vs Dempo live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Debutant Luis Rodriguez’s Late Equaliser Steals 1–1 Draw for Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers.

Delhi FC vs Dempo SC, I-League 2024–25 Live

🔵 Delhi, who are in deep waters, take on Dempo ⚪️ 2️⃣ goals seperate Sreenidi’s Castaneda 🎯 and Namdhari’s Degol 🚀 in the 🔝 scorer race 👑 Kashi eye the throne, but Kashmir 🐆 stand in their way#ILeague #DFCDEM #SDECNAM #KSHIRKFC #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0dV4PrsJ6U — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)