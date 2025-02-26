Bottom-placed Delhi FC will meet against fifth-placed Inter Kashi in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 26. The Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi match will be played at Mahilpur Football Stadium and will start at 2:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Delhi FC vs Inter Kashi Live

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨 We are ready to lock horns with Delhi FC this afternoon! ⚔️ Watch the game live on the SSEN application and Sony Sports TEN 2 📲 📺#IndianFootball #ILeague #DFCKSHI #HarHarKashi #Kashi pic.twitter.com/X60Vjn1zLT — Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) February 26, 2025

