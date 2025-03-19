Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will be in action, when they take on Dempo SC in an away match in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 19. The Dempo SC vs Churchill Brothers I-League football match will be held at Fatorda Stadium and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Dempo SC vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming viewing options of Dempo vs Churchill Brothers will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: SC Bengaluru See Off Late Real Kashmir Surge To Take Full Points at Home.

Dempo SC vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2024–25 Live

