Denmark defeated Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 match at the Amsterdam Arena to advance to quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2020.

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🇩🇰 Dolberg nets in each half ⚽️ Mæhle and Braithwaite score late on 👏 Denmark progress to quarter-finals One word to describe that Denmark display 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

