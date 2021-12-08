In the year 2021, we had quite a few sportsmen who made it to the top trends on the Internet. One such name wasInter Milan's Christian Eriksen who had laid unconscious for a while during Euro Cup 2020 has become the most Googled athlete globally. The footballer had suffered from a cardiac arrest while on the field during Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020 match. Fortunately, the footballer was brought to life after he was rushed to the hospital. This was one of the incidents that led him to be the most searched athlete globally.

Most Searched Athletes in Google Year in Search 2021 India

