Juventus fought back from trailing Atalanta at one point to eventually win a point in a six-goal thriller at home in the Serie A on Monday, January 23. Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta the lead in the fourth minute after which Angel di Maria levelled for Juventus from the penalty spot. Arkadiusz Milik then helped Juventus gain the upper hand but his goal was soon cancelled out by Joakim Maehle. Lookman established Atalanta's lead in the 53rd minute and the goalfest eventually was brought to an end with Danilo's 65th-minute strike helping his side play out a 3-3 draw. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Juventus vs Atalanta Result:

FT | ⌛️ | Six goals, but a point apiece at the Allianz ⚔️#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/RkPIYRjDPC — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 22, 2023

