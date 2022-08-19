FC Goa returned back to winning ways after they beat Indian Air Force FT 1-0 today, August 19 at Durand Cup 2022. Nemil scored the only goal of the match in the early minutes of the game as the Goa franchise clinched their first win of the tournament after falling to a 1-3 defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club in the opening match at Salt Lake Stadium. FC Goa is the defending champion of Durand Cup.

Check FCG vs IAFFT Match result:

