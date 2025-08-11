In the final Group E Durand Cup 2025 match, NorthEast United FC will battle against Rangdajied United FC. The NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong on Monday, August 11, and it begins at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. East Bengal Tops Group A in Durand Cup 2025 With Dominant 6–1 Win Over Indian Air Force Football Team.

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)