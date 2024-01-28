East Bengal produced a magical performance to beat Odisha FC in what was a thrilling Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final on Sunday, January 28. Diego Mauricio gave Odisha FC the lead in this contest in the 39th minute of the match but East Bengal fought back with Nandhakumar Sekar equalising in the 51st minute. Saul Crespo then led the comeback when he equalised from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. Odisha FC were reduced to 10 men after Mourtada Fall was sent off after seeing a second yellow card. East Bengal also met the same fate when Shouvik Choudhary also was shown a second yellow in the match. But the game was far from over. Ahmed Jahouh brought Odisha FC back in the extra time. East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva kept his best for the last when he scored in the 111th minute to seal the win for this team.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)