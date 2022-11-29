Senegal progressed to the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. The African champions opened the scoring through Ismaila Sarr, who struck calmly from the penalty spot. Ecuador were impressive after the break and soon, they found an equaliser from Moises Caicedo. But their joy was short-lived when Kalidou Koulibaly put Senegal ahead again with a neat strike from close range. The scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the African champions as they secured passage into the last 16. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

