Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire as he scored a brace in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League 2024-25. After Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr in securing three points in the AFC Champions League, CR7 took to social media and reacted after the game over his social media handles. Ronaldo posted some moments from the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr match, and Elon Musk replied and congratulated on his social media post on 'X'. Elon Musk owns 'X' and wrote "Congrats" under Ronaldo's match-winning post. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Brace in Al-Nassr's 3–1 Victory Over Al-Gharafa in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite, Says 'Big Win Tonight' (See Post).

Elon Musk Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo

Congrats!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

