Al-Nassr were handed three points after they thrashed Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite. Al-Nassr now have one point more than their arc rivals Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Angelo Gabriel scored once which led Al-Nassr to an easy 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa. After the match was over, CR7 took to his official social media handles and reacted after scoring the brace. Ronaldo posted multiple photos from the match and captioned them as, "Big win tonight". Al-Gharafa 1-3 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace, Angelo Gabriel Goal Help Riyadh-Based Club Notch Up Easy Win.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Social Media Post After Scoring Brace

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)