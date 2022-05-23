Erik ten Hag made it clear that he would give his best foot forward in helping the club get back its glory days. Talking to the club in his first official interview as Manchester United manager, he said that he wants to, "build and construct a team who are battling for each other who are unified and will get results. "

▶️🇳🇱 🎥 In conversation with the new manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)