Burnley locked horns with Manchester City in the inaugural game of the Premier League 2023-24 on August 12 at Turf Moor. The defending PL champions showed their class and secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Burnley. Erling Haaland weaved his magic and scored a brace. Rodri too joined the party and netted a goal. Alan Shearer, Former England Footballer, Shares Funny Meme On Harry Kane's Transfer to Bayern Munich (See Post)

Manchester City Beat Burnley 3-0 in Opening Game of Premier League 2023-24 Season

Watch Goal Video Highlights

An @ErlingHaaland brace and Rodrigo goal gave us a great start to our Premier League season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lsNaWmCb6s — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 11, 2023

