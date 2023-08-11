Harry Kane has reportedly secured a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich. Although final details of the deal are yet to be finalized, there is an agreement in place and the move is likely to happen in all probability. Harry Kane needed 47 goals in the Premier League to break the record of Alan Shearer, who still leads the tally with 260 goals. The former England legend shared a funny meme on twitter reading, 'Come on Harry it’s time to go'! In the meme Shearer was spotted standing beside an aeroplane. With Kane leaving, now his record is set to be safe for a few more years. Harry Kane Travel Permission Reportedly Denied By Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League Club to Renegotiate Agreement With Bayern Munich.

Alan Shearer Shares Funny Meme

Come on Harry it’s time to go! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/rm284IXOXR — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)