‘Every Setback Is a…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Inspirational Message After Al-Nassr’s Shock Defeat to Al-Raed in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post)

The Knights of Najd were handed a big setback in their hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title with this loss. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team would hope to bounce back soon.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 09, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message of inspiration for his teammates as well as fans after Al-Nassr lost to Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Saudi Pro League giants were handed a shock 1-3 defeat at the hands of 13th-placed Al-Raed and this result is a massive blow to their hopes of winning the title this season. Taking to social media, the Portugal star shared a picture of him and his teammates in a huddle and wrote, "Every setback is a lesson for a stronger comeback!" Cristiano Ronaldo personally has had a fruitful season, scoring 22 goals, the highest in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 so far. Al-Nassr 1-3 Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Team Stunned at Home (Watch Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Al-Nassr's Shock Defeat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

