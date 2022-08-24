FC Barcelona have unveiled their third kit for the 2022-23 season. The kit has a unique grey colour and features a Blaugrana-coloured Cross of Sant Jordi (St George Cross) which is added to mark the 30th anniversary of honouring the club with the highest honour in Catalonia. The team will wear this jersey in the friendly against Manchester City.

Barcelona have dropped their third kit and it’s up there with the best kits of the season. 🤍❤️💙 Rate it out of 10? 👇 pic.twitter.com/811BeauwN1 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 24, 2022

Introducing our new third kit... 😍 pic.twitter.com/rtcIY7xNPp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

