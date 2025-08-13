Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Oman's Al Seeb at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League Two Group Stage 2025-26 on Wednesday, August 13. The Gaurs became the second Indian club after the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the continental tournament's group stage. The Gaurs will feature in the AFC Champions League group stage after four years. Talking about the match, Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio scored superb goals for FC Goa, while Nasser Sultan Al-Rawahi found the net for the visitors' solitary goal. Dejan Drazic Goal Video: Watch Serbian Footballer Break Deadlock With Stunner During FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match.

FC Goa Qualifies for AFC Champions League Two Group Stage 2025–26

FOR GOA, FOR INDIA, ASIA HERE WE COME! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tchSlWwwkO — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)