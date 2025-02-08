In April 2021, FIFA suspended the federation due to undue third-party interference, a violation of FIFA's statutes. That suspension was lifted in June 2022 . But After the PFF congress refused to adopt the changes in PFF’s constitution recommended by the FIFA, the apex body once again banned the Pakistan national football team. The statement released by FIFA reads, “The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC,”. Currently ranked 195 in the FIFA standing, Pakistan national football team played last on June 11 against Tajikistan in AFC leg of FIF World Cup Qualifier. 'What Does a Bright Future Look Like?' FIFA World Cup's Instagram Post Featuring Abhishek Sharma and Lamine Yamal Goes Viral.

FIFA Bans Pakistan National Football Team

𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 ||



The International Football Federation (#FIFA) suspends Pakistan Football Federation (#PFF)



FIFA states that Pakistan will remain suspended until the PFF Congress makes the necessary amendments to its constitution.



This is the… pic.twitter.com/ozVC0Ob8Qf— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)