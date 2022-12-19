Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi congratulated Argentine on their "thrilling victory" in FIFA World Cup 2022 final match against France. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé played like true champions. Messi-led Argentina defeated France and became FIFA World Cup 2022 Champions. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Rahul Gandhi Watches France vs Argentina Football Match at Bharat Jodo Yatra's Campsite in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Argentina's Victory in FIFA World Cup 2022:

What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries! pic.twitter.com/I1xX5ogpwE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 18, 2022

