Manchester City dropped points on Sunday, December 3 in the Premier League 2023-24 clash against Tottenham Hotspurs at home. Despite taking a 3-2 lead, City couldn't hold on as Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski showed incredible intent to win a header over Nathan Ake and scored an equaliser. There wasn't enough time for another goal to be scored and the match ended in a draw. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was visibly disappointed and he fell on the ground as a reaction to the gut-wrenching equaliser from Kulusevski. Fans loved his passion for the team and made the reaction viral on social media. 'That Made Me Smile..' Erling Haaland Reacts to His Angry Sketch From Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 Match (See Post).

Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Tottenham Hotspur's Equaliser

