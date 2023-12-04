Erling Haaland was spotted reacting angrily during the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match as some controversial decisions of the referee Simon Hooper went against Haaland and his team. Haaland was clearly unhappy with the situation as Manchester City despite having the lead had to settle with a 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. After the match, a fan made a sketch of angry Haaland. It went viral and Haaland himself shared it on social media with the caption reading, 'Wtf that made me smile for the first time today'. 'WTF' Erling Haaland Reacts to Referee Simon Hooper's Controversial Decision During Manchester City's 3-3 Draw Against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2023-24 (See Post).

Erling Haaland Reacts to His Angry Sketch

Wtf that made me smile for the first time today https://t.co/36FdN4B5Xn — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 4, 2023

