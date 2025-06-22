In a thrilling Group F encounter in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Fluminense prevailed over Ulsan Hyundai at MetLife Stadium and made a stunning comeback from a 2-1 deficit to clinch the contest 4-2. Jhon Arias broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, handing Fluminense the lead, but Lee Jin-hyun delivered the equaliser for Ulsan soon. Um Won-Sang did the unforeseen and handed Ulsan HD a lead just on the brink of the first-half whistle. However, Fluminense did not bog down under the scoreline, and Nonato leveled the score once again in the 66th minute, with Juan Pablo Freytes handing the Tricolor a lead in the 83rd. Keno hammered the final nail in the coffin, hitting a fourth goal for Fluminense, which knocked Ulsan Hyundai out of the tournament. Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score As The Bavarians Reach Round of 16.

Fluminense Showcases Great Fight Back To Win Group F Clash

Fluminense fight back in Group F. 💪#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 21, 2025

