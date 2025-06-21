Bundesliga 2024-25 champions, Bayern Munich, had to work hard to notch up their second successive win in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as the Bavarians beat Boca Juniors in their Group C encounter. Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich, handing the side a lead, which was leveled in the second half as Miguel Merentiel struck the equaliser for Boca Juniors. After grinding a lot, Michael Olise managed to hit the decisive goal for Bayern, handing them a 2-0 win and thus helping the current Bundesliga champions through the round of 16. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

Bayern Munich Through Round of 16

🔔 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🔴 A hard fought victory to secure our place into the round of 16 - Great fight lads! 👏❤️#FCBayern #MiaSanMia | #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/XEVhxJqqGT — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) June 21, 2025

