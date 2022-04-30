One of the most famous agents in world football, Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54 after battling an illness. He represented Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Pavel Nedved and many others. 'In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was' read a statement from his family.

