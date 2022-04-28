Mino Raiola, a notable football agent, has died aged 54, according to reports on Thursday, April 28. The cause of his death is believed to be illness. Raiola was agents to star players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others.

