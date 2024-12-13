Famous for his stint as a midfielder at Premier League side Everton, Li Tie was found guilty of bribery and match-fixing during his time at the Chinese league Hebei China Fortune side. The allegations against the China national football team player were serious involving match-fixing and bribery. As per local reports, the amount totalled around 120 Million Yuan. Li Tie was sentenced to 20 years in prison for giving and receiving bribes. China's crackdown on corruption in soccer claimed notable figures on Friday, including Du Zhaocai, former vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association and former deputy head of the General Administration of Sport. Premier League Approves Everton Takeover, The Friedkin Group Expected to Finalise Deal Next Week.

Former Premier League Star Li Tie Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail

🚨 BREAKING: Former Everton and Sheffield United player Li Tie has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. ⚖️ He was found guilty of "accepting and offering bribes" while manager of China, and for being involved in match-fixing while manager of Hebei China Fortune & Wuhan Zall. pic.twitter.com/g5UnzKvCgz — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 13, 2024

