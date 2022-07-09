Gabriel Jesus made an impact with the striker scoring just 90 seconds after making his Arsenal debut in a friendly match against FC Nurnberg on Friday, July 9. The Brazilian came on when Arsenal were trailing 0-2 and scored to pull one back for his team. He eventually had another goal to his name as Arsenal went on to beat FC Nurnberg 5-2.

Watch Video:

🇧🇷 GABRIEL JESUS! 🇧🇷 Barely 9️⃣0️⃣ seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet! 👊 ⚫️ 2-1 🔴 (47) pic.twitter.com/5VwYk7n20J — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

