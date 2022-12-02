Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino resigned from his role after his team failed to make it past the group stage at FIFA World Cup 2022. Mexico did defeat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their final Group C game but it was not enough for El Tri to get into the last 16 with Poland qualifying instead due to a superior goal difference. "My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done," he said after the match. FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WC

Gerardo Martino Resigns as Mexico Head Coach:

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino leaves Mexico, the decision announced right after the game is now official 🚨🇲🇽 #Qatar2022 Martino’s contract expires and will not be extended, it’s over. pic.twitter.com/ElhOcb5Bf0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)