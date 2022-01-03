Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Getafe in the La Liga 2021-22 on Sunday. Enes Unai scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute as the Spanish league leaders started the new year on a rocky note. You can check video highlights of the match here.

FT #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙💪 @GetafeCF start the new year with a first win over Real Madrid since 2012!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/tab7xxLGgB — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 2, 2022

