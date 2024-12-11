It was a pretty evenly matched contest between La Liga side Girona and Premier League side Liverpool. Arne Slot will be pleased to extend the winning run to six matches. No team was able to score in the first of the Girona vs Liverpool UCL 2024-25 match. But then Liverpool were awarded with a penalty after Gironas's mistake. Mohamed Salah easily converted the spot kick to break the deadlock and put Liverpool in the lead. The only goal by Mohamed Salah helped Arne Slot's men secure a 1-0 win in Spain. Atalanta 2–3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham Score To Help Los Blancos Secure Three Vital Points.

Girona vs Liverpool UCL Result

Six wins in six for Liverpool 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/AmObjFFVJ6— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2024

