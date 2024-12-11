Real Madrid secured an important win in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Real Madrid jumped to the 18th spot in the Champions League standings with this win. Kylian Mbappe netted a goal in the 10th minute to put Real Madrid in the lead early. Atalanta fought back and scored an equaliser before the first half ended. Vinicius Jr made a strong return to Real Madrid's squad as he scored a goal upon his return from a minor injury. Jude Bellingham made it 3-1 for Real Madrid in the 59th minute, scoring quickly after Vini Jr's goal. Atalanta scored another goal in the second half, but in the end, it was not enough and Real Madrid secured three vital points in Italy. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss out on Men's FIFPRO World XI, Lucy Bronze Equals Record for Women's Team.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid UCL Result

An important win for Real Madrid in Italy ⚪#UCL pic.twitter.com/C219KIBhha— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2024

