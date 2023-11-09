Gokulam Kerala will be taking on Rajasthan FC in the upcoming match of I-League 2023-24 on Thursday, November 9. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of the match. The Fancode app and website can also be used to watch the live streaming of the game. Indian Football Team's 28-Member Probable Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Announced by Igor Stimac

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

