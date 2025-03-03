Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV

Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong FC will be locking horns match on March 3. Check I-League 2024-25 live telecast and streaming viewing options here.

Shillong Lajong players goal celebration (Photo Credit: X/@ILeague_aiff)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 03, 2025 06:45 PM IST

In a mid-table clash of the ongoing I-League 2024-25, Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong FC will be locking horns match on March 3. This is the 17th game league game for both sides this season. The Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25 match will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kerala from 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels in India. Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. Adam Niane Scores Brace As Gokulam Kerala FC Defeat Delhi FC 6–3 in I-League 2024–25.

Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong I-League Live:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SSEN (@ssen.co)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    South Africa vs England, IML 2025 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch International Masters League Online and on TV
    • Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel