Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV

In a mid-table clash of the ongoing I-League 2024-25, Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong FC will be locking horns match on March 3. This is the 17th game league game for both sides this season. The Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25 match will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kerala from 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels in India. Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. Adam Niane Scores Brace As Gokulam Kerala FC Defeat Delhi FC 6–3 in I-League 2024–25.

Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong I-League Live:

