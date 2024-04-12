Gokulam Kerala will play their final match of the season as they host TRAU FC at EMS Stadium on April 12. Gokulam Kerala has the second-best goal record (49 goals) this season while TRAU FC is struggling defensively in the I-League 2023-24 season. Fans can expect goals galore in the fixture. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I League match. For a live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU FC I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU FC game on the FanCode App and website. I-League 2023–24: Churchill Brothers Beats Rajasthan United To End Season on Winning Note.

Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU FC Live

It's MATCHDAY! 🌟 Join us for our final I-League match of the season at our home ground. Entry is FREE for all! #gkfc #malabarians #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/ExRRMyQeQz — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) April 12, 2024

