The Carabao Cup 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Arsenal might have ended with a goalless draw but Granit Xhaka's red card was the major highlight of the game. He was accused of a tackle on Diago Jota's waist and the referee had no other choice than actually give away the marching order. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Video:

No, Granit Xhaka is an idiot pic.twitter.com/wJyLuJeVen — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) January 13, 2022

