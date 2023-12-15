Like father like son! Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr too seems to be in very good form as he found the back of the net for the Al-Nassr under-13 team in their 4-0 victory over Aljeel. The other three goals were scored by Mazyad, Nasser and Meshari. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sizzling form in 2023, scoring his 50th goal in 2023 in Al-Nassr's 5-2 win over Al-Shabab in the King Cup 2023-24 quarterfinal. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts As He Signs Autograph on Young Fan’s Al-Nassr Jersey, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Jr Scores in Al-Nassr Under-13 Victory

برباعيـة مزيد وناصر ومشاري وكريستيانو جونيور 🤩 براعـم #العالمي 13 يحققـون الانتصـار على الجيل 👏 pic.twitter.com/pEzLSw9fWh — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) December 15, 2023

