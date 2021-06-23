The Turkish midfielder joined the reigning Serie A champions Inter on a free transfer after the expiration of his AC Milan contract. He had scored four goals and assisted 10 times for AC Milan in the last season, helping them finish second and securing Champions League qualification after a period of seven years.

