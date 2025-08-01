Former Bayern Munich and Germany national football team star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, born on August 1, 1984, will be celebrating his 41st birthday today in 2025. The 6-foot-tall central midfield player probably had one of the most decorated careers in German football history. Bastian Schweinsteiger has won multiple Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, a club he represented in 500 matches. Bastian Schweinsteiger has been a champion in international football too, having won the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2014 with Germany. He has also represented Manchester United. ‘The Hunger Never Fades…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Victory Over Toulouse FC in Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025.

'German Legend'

For Manchester United

'Happy Birthday'

Midfield Warrior

Happy 41st!

Trophies!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)