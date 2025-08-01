Former Bayern Munich and Germany national football team star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, born on August 1, 1984, will be celebrating his 41st birthday today in 2025. The 6-foot-tall central midfield player probably had one of the most decorated careers in German football history. Bastian Schweinsteiger has won multiple Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, a club he represented in 500 matches. Bastian Schweinsteiger has been a champion in international football too, having won the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2014 with Germany. He has also represented Manchester United. ‘The Hunger Never Fades…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Victory Over Toulouse FC in Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025.

'German Legend'

Wishing a very happy birthday to the German legend💙💯🎉😘🎈🎂 Have a great birthday,Bastian Schweinsteiger! 🎉💯💙🎈🎂 Adedayo Festus Fes tu ler What about the less privileges? pic.twitter.com/xZbmTwFKHK — Fes tu ler (@Festuler108) August 1, 2025

For Manchester United

41 lat kończy dzisiaj Bastian Schweinsteiger. Niemiecki pomocnik w barwach Manchesteru United grał w latach 2015-17. Rozegrał 18 spotkań i strzelił 1 gola. pic.twitter.com/IeN17nB0h9 — Czarny82 ⓀⓈⓅ (@ZOwczarczyk) August 1, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Bastian Schweinsteiger turns 41 today. Happy Birthday! 🥳🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/Jd9BTwuSxx — BayernTimes (@BayernTimes) July 31, 2025

Midfield Warrior

🎉 Joyeux anniversaire à une légende du football allemand Bastian Schweinsteiger souffle une bougie de plus aujourd’hui ! 🎂🇩🇪 Champion du monde, guerrier du milieu de terrain, icône du Bayern… merci pour tout ce que tu as apporté au football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IEXqsNH5Wc — Djorginho Aristil Officiel 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@ADjorginho52180) July 31, 2025

Happy 41st!

Trophies!

🥳 Happy 41st birthday to Bastian Schweinsteiger. 🇩🇪🎂 🏆 World Cup 🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆 Champions League 🏆 8x Bundesliga 🏆 7x German Cup 🏆 3x German League Cup 🏆 2x German Super Cup 🏆 Europa League 🏆 FA Cup 🏆 League Cup pic.twitter.com/6EclmFg1dr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 31, 2025

