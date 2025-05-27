Former Sri Lankan cricketer and current Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was born on May 27, 1977. After having a stellar cricketing career, Mahela has now retired and entered coaching. He also won the IPL 2017 with Mumbai Indians. He returned as the MI head coach in 2025 and led them to IPL 2025 play-offs. He celebrated his 48th birthday alongside the players of Mumbai Indians including Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Santner and other stars. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walking Style As Team India Duo Catch Up Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match At Jaipur (Watch Video).

Mahela Jayawardene Birthday Celebration

Cake cutting 🎂, good vibes ✨ & plenty of smiles 😀 Happy Birthday, Mahela 💙#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/bO6nGG0NFb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 27, 2025

