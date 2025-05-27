Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 clash on May 26 and secured a place in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table and secured a place in the Qualifier 1. Shreyas Iyer as captain has now led three different franchises into the top two and also finished in top two back-to-back times. After the match ended at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, Shreyas met Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who is a very close friend of Shreyas, teased him by imitating Shreyas' walk. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene! Fans Wish Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer and Mumbai Indians Head Coach As He Turns 48.

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walking Style

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)