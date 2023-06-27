After struggling for goals for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Bayer Munich have finally entered the race to sign English striker Harry Kane to bolster their offensive department. According to report, the Bundesliga club has officially submitted the first proposal worth €70m + add-ons. They are hoping for the deal to go ahead as the English striker now has only 1 year left on his contract. Manchester United Forced to Close Official Megastore Hours After New Home Kit-Release Due to Anti-Glazer Protests (See Pics and Video).

Bayern Munich Reportedly Submit First Official Bid For Harry Kane

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth €70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2EDdre3uiG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 27, 2023

