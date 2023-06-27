The Anti-Glazers protests of Manchester United takes a new turn as on Tuesday morning, the club was forced by the supporters to shut their official megastore around an hour after releasing their official new home kit for 2023-24 season. The fans, who brought pyrotechnics to the spot, outraged on not being communicated for last seven months since the Glazers put the club on market in November. The store later reopened to continue selling merchandise. Manchester United Unveil New Home Kit for 2023–24 Season, See Red Devils' Jersey Pics.

Manchester United Forced to Close Official Megastore

Manchester United fans making their position clear outside the club's megastore. The anti-Glazers protest was planned to coincide with the club's new kit launch. pic.twitter.com/iVnqr1DllW — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 27, 2023

Fan Protests Outside Official Megastore of Old Trafford

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)