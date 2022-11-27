A Japanese fan revealed the reason behind them cleaning up stadiums after their national team's matches at FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan fans earned a lot of respect after they cleaned up the stadium following their team's win over Germany. The fan said, "I don't know the exact reason but it is like a Japanese manner to clean up before you go. I think you already know about the lockers of the players which are also very clean every time."

