Yan Dhanda, a player of Indian origin and a former Liverpool youth star, expressed his interest in playing for the Indian national football team as he responded to a tweet from All India Football Federation (AIFF) Shaji Prabhakaran, which was a response to Rio Ferdinand praising the youngster. Dhanda explained that giving up his passport would mean he could not play for European football clubs due to India's FIFA ranking. Instead, he suggested that "permitting OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards" would allow him to represent the Indian team. It all started when Ferdinand lauded the Dhanda and shared a video of him playing for Ross County. In a tweet, Ferdinand had written, "Love it @yandhanda… surely @indianfootball national team," while tagging Prabhakaran and AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey. Prabhakaran responded to the tweet, stating that he would love for Dhanda to represent the Indian team but for that, he would have to apply for an Indian passport and give up his current nationality.

Yan Dhanda Hopeful of Representing Indian Football Team

Giving up my passport means I can’t play professionally in the UK and some European clubs, due to India’s FIFA ranking. Permitting OCI cards, similar to other countries, will allow me to represent the Indian football team as a dual national. I hope this can happen soon 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YOfT5YmnIa — Yan (@yandhanda) March 27, 2023

Rio Ferdinand Calls for Yan Dhanda's Selection in Indian Team

Dear Rio, Thank you. It would be our pleasure to welcome Yan to India national team if he is willing to apply for Indian passport by moving to India. His challenge wd be to relinquish his current nationality but it will be worth as he can quickly emerge as a hero of 1.4billion https://t.co/oxXoy4J22L — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 27, 2023

