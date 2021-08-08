Arsenal would be taking on Tottenham Hotspurs, their rivals from North London in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 8. There would be no live telecast of the match in India. However, fans can catch live streaming and updates of the match on Arsenal's official website and social media handles.

See Arsenal's tweet:

⏱ Underway in north London! Looking for a live stream? Watch every single kick right here 👇 ⚪ 0-0 🔴 (1) #️⃣ #TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)