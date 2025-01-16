Arsenal won another North London Derby. In the last six matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal have marched to a win in five matches and one of them ended in a draw. Arsenal edged past Tottenham by a scoreline of 2-1. During the time of coin toss, BLACKPINK Member Lisa made a special appearance and caught the eye of many fans. BLACKPINK is a South Korean band which is very famous among young people these days. Arsenal Close In on Premier League 2024–25 Points Table Leader Liverpool After 2–1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur.

BLACKPINK Member Lisa at Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Coin Toss

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)