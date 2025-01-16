Arsenal secured a crucial win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby. With this win, Arsenal claim back the second spot in the Premier League 2024-25 points table. In the last six North London Derby Matches, Arsenal have secured five wins whereas one match ended in a draw. Spurs took the lead after Son Heung-min scored the opening goal in the 25th minute. Tottenham's Dominic Solanke accidentally scored an own goal which levelled the score. Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal take the lead after scoring the match-winning goal in the 44th minute. Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius Tries To Reboot Career at Struggling FC Schalke.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Result

